John Alexander
Services for John Alexander, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Alexander died Jan. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Susan A. Burleson
Cremation arrangements for Susan A. Burleson, 66, of Diboll, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born Jan. 27, 1953, and died Jan. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Bob Mills
Cremation arrangements for Bob Mills, 63, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Mr. Mills was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Mineral Wells and died Jan. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
Tamera Raines
Cremation arrangements for Tamera Raines, 54, of Garrison, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Raines was born July 21, 1965, and died Jan. 27, 2020, in Garrison.
James Ray Shelton
Services for James Ray Shelton, 84, of Wells, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Shelton was born Nov. 20, 1935, and died Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence in Wells.
