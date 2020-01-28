John Alexander

Services for John Alexander, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Alexander died Jan. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.

Susan A. Burleson

Cremation arrangements for Susan A. Burleson, 66, of Diboll, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born Jan. 27, 1953, and died Jan. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.

Bob Mills

Cremation arrangements for Bob Mills, 63, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Mr. Mills was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Mineral Wells and died Jan. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.

Tamera Raines

Cremation arrangements for Tamera Raines, 54, of Garrison, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Raines was born July 21, 1965, and died Jan. 27, 2020, in Garrison.

James Ray Shelton

Services for James Ray Shelton, 84, of Wells, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Shelton was born Nov. 20, 1935, and died Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence in Wells.

