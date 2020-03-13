Aubry Donald Bonds
Services for Aubry Donald Bonds, 82, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at San Augustine County Cowboy Church. Interment will be in Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Bonds was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Houston, and died March 12, 2020, in San Augustine.
Helen F. Cardwell
Cremation arrangements for Helen F. Cardwell, 67, of Lufkin, formerly of Kentucky, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. She was born Nov. 11, 1952, and died March 10, 2020, in a local hospital.
Armani Fields
Services for Armani Fields, 19, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Impact Outreach Ministries. Interment will follow in Lake Creek Cemetery in Kennard. Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Armani was born Oct. 4, 2000, in Houston, and died March 3, 2020, in Tyler.
Robert (Base) Gilder
Services for Robert (Base) Gilder, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Gilder was born March 23, 1959, in Zavalla, and died March 8, 2020, in Lufkin.
Glenn Gerald “Jerry” Jeane
Services with Military Honors for Glenn Gerald “Jerry” Jeane, 70, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Grace Street Church of Christ in Crockett. Interment will be held at a later date in Houston VA National Cemetery. Mr. Jeane was born April 3, 1949, in Monroe, Louisiana, and died March 8, 2020, in a Crockett hospital. Snead Linton Funeral Home, directors.
Thomas Earl Jenkins
Services for Thomas Earl Jenkins, 70, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bright Morning Star in Center. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery in Center. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today at Sid Roberts Funeral Home in Nacogdoches. Mr. Jenkins was born Feb. 17, 1950, in Center, and died March 9, 2020, in Lufkin.
