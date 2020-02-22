Marye Hubbard Cox
Services for Marye Hubbard Cox, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Cox was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Lufkin, and died Feb. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
Fred Hurts
Services for Fred Hurts, 65, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Hurts died Feb. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
Rodney Wyrick
Cremation arrangements for Rodney Wyrick, 37, of Lufkin, are under the direction Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Wyrick was born Aug. 22, 1982, in Nacogdoches, and died Feb. 18, 2020, in Houston.
