Velma Ayres
Services for Velma Ayres, 76, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Ayres died Aug. 2, 2019, in Lufkin.
Hubert Jones
Services for Hubert Jones, 91, of Huntington, will be at 3 p.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Graveside services will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery under the auspices of the Angelina Masonic Lodge #1263 A.F. & A.M. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Mr. Jones was born March 8, 1928, in Angelina County, and died Aug. 2, 2019, in Lufkin.
Johnnie B. Lewis
Services for Johnnie B. Lewis, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Lewis was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Lufkin and died July 24, 2019, in Lufkin.
Maxine Ross
Services for Maxine Ross, 93, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Ross was born Sept. 30, 1925, and died July 30, 2019, in a local hospice facility.
Joann Brente (Burnside) Townsend
Services for Joann Brente (Burnside) Townsend, 80, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Townsend was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Lufkin, and died Aug. 1, 2019, in Lufkin.
Richard ‘Bill’ West
Services for Richard “Bill” West, 65, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. West died Aug. 1, 2019, in Lufkin.
