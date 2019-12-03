Alejandro Garcia
Services for Alejandro Garcia, 49, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Garcia died Nov. 29, 2019, in Lufkin.
Laurice Murlene Clark Harris
Services for Laurice Murlene Clark Harris, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Emporia Cemetery in Diboll. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Harris was born Oct. 3, 1935, and died Dec. 1, 2019, in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Deric Levall Parks
Services for Deric Levall Parks, 52, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Parks died Dec. 2, 2019, in Lufkin.
Earlene Wilkins
Services for Earlene Wilkins, 90, of Diboll, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Wilkins died Dec. 2, 2019, in Diboll.
