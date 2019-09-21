Sheila Anne Howell Cobb
Services for Sheila Anne Howell Cobb, 55, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Cobb was born July 20, 1964, and died Sept. 19, 2019, in a local hospital.
Herman Harrell
Services for Herman Harrell, 59, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Harrell was born Jan. 20, 1960, and died Sept. 20, 2019.
Claude ‘Gene’ McDonald
Memorial services for Claude “Gene” McDonald, 63, of Zavalla, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Abundant Life Church in Zavalla. Mr. McDonald was born June 14, 1956, and died Sept, 17, 2019, in a Houston hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.