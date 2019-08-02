Louise Moore-Dove
Services for Louise Moore-Dove will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be in the chapel from 5-7 p.m. today. Mrs. Dove was born Oct. 18, 1927, in Lufkin and died July 29, 2019, in Lufkin.
Willie B. Pleasant
Services for Willie B. Pleasant (better known as “B”), 72, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nacogdoches Bible Fellowship in Nacogdoches. Interment will be in Center Point Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today, with the wake from 7-8 p.m., both at Sid Roberts Funeral Home in Nacogdoches. Mr. Pleasant was born April 5, 1947, and died July 25, 2019.
Jerry Wesley Thurman
Services for Jerry Wesley Thurman, 75, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Thurman was born Feb. 12, 1944, and died July 31, 2019, at his residence.
Joann Brente (Burnside) Townsend
Services for Joann Brente (Burnside) Townsend, 80, of Pollok, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Townsend died Aug. 1, 2019, in Lufkin.
