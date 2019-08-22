Wilma Joy Berry
Services for Wilma Joy Berry, 88, of Chester, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Saint Luke Baptist Church in San Augustine. Interment will follow in the Saint Luke Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Corrigan Funeral Home.
Kenneth Earl Carrell
Services for Kenneth Earl Carrell, 67, of Broaddus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Harvey Creek Baptist in Broaddus. Interment will be in Broaddus Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Carrell was born April 14, 1952, in San Augustine County and died Aug. 20, 2019, in Broaddus.
Robert Earl (Bob) Cummins
Services for Robert Earl (Bob) Cummins, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Daphna ‘Sissy’ Jasso
Memorial services for Daphna “Sissy” Jasso, 56, of Lufkin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mrs. Jasso was born Aug. 27, 1962, in Beaumont and died Aug. 21, 2019, in Lufkin.
Betty Faye Matthys
Services for Betty Faye Matthys, 76, will be at 11 a.m. today at McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Jan. 23, 1943, and died Aug. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Joseph J. Williams
Services for Joseph J. Williams, 44, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Ben F. Walker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Williams was born March 11, 1975, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and died Aug. 17, 2019, in Huntington.
