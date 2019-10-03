Coreta P. Mark
Services for Coreta P. Mark, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in the Keltys Community. Interment will follow in the Nigton Memorial Park in Trinity County. Viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel, Lufkin. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. She was born Dec. 19, 1934, in Willis and died Sept. 29, 2019, in Lufkin.
James Arthur Owens
Services for James Arthur Owens, 76, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of the funeral home. Mr. Owens was born June 7, 1943, in Groveton and died Oct. 1, 2019, in Diboll.
