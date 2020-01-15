Patsy Melinda Ray

Services for Patsy Melinda Ray, 54, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Ms. Ray was born March 12, 1965, and died Jan. 13, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital.

Lester Harrell Sanders

Services for Lester Harrell Sanders, 98, of Benton, Arkansas, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Sanders was born Aug. 29, 1921, in San Augustine, and died Jan. 12, 2020.

Virginia E. (Gillam) Wallace

Memorial services for Virginia E. (Gillam) Wallace, 69, of Diboll, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Timberland Drive Church of Christ. Mrs. Wallace was born May 3, 1950, and died Jan. 13, 2020, in a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.

