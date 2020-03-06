Hazel Benjamin
Services for Hazel Benjamin, 79, of San Augustine, will be at noon Saturday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. She was born March 27, 1940, and died March 3, 2020.
Jimmie Davis Sr.
Services for Jimmie Davis Sr., 87, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Impact Outreach Ministries. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Mr. Davis was born Aug. 29, 1932, and died Feb. 27, 2020.
Joeann (Coutee) Davis
Services for Joeann (Coutee) Davis, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Chireno Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Davis was born June 5, 1950, in Lufkin, and died March 1, 2020, in Lufkin.
Arthur Lee Ivey
Services for Arthur Lee Ivey, 72, formerly of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Ivey was born May 27, 1947, in Lufkin, and died Feb. 23, 2020, in Houston.
Larry Wayne Overstreet Sr.
Services for Larry Wayne Overstreet Sr., 76, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. March 13 at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. March 13 at the funeral home. Mr. Overstreet was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Camp Seale, and died March 4, 2020, in Humble.
Bobbie Kathrine Reeves Read White
Services for Bobbie Kathrine Reeves Read White, 94, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mrs. White was born Feb. 11, 1926, in Houston County, and died March 5, 2020, at her residence.
