Tameka Sharee Ballard
Services for Tameka Sharee Ballard, 40, of Nacogdoches, will be Saturday at All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born June 19, 1979, and died Aug. 27, 2019.
Jim Billingsley
A private family burial for Jim Billingsley, 88, formerly of Pollok, will be in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Billingsley was born April 27, 1931, in Angelina County, and died Aug. 28, 2019, in Sulphur, Louisiana. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Q.T. Davis
Services for Q.T. Davis will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Visions of Hope Ministries in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Visions of Hope Ministries. Davis was born July 20, 1935, in San Augustine, and died Aug. 25, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary-directors.
Maria Gomez
Services for Maria Gomez, 75, of Corrigan, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Gomez died Aug. 29, 2019, in Webster.
Roy Lynn Gossett
Cremation arrangements for Roy Lynn Gossett, 61, of Livingston, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. Mr. Gossett was born Sept. 18, 1957, and died Aug. 28, 2019, in Livingston.
Leslie Thomas Haag
Graveside services for Leslie Thomas Haag, 83, of Point Blank, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Haag was born Nov. 23, 1935, in New Orleans, and died Aug. 29, 2019, in Livingston. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Donald Charles Newland
Services for Donald Charles Newland, 79, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Newland was born May 5, 1940, and died Aug. 29, 2019, in The Woodlands.
Thomas Rex Parkman
Services for Thomas Rex Parkman, 91, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. in Ramah Cemetery in Shelby County. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Parkman was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Tenaha, and died Aug. 29, 2019, in Lufkin.
Hazel Lee Myers-Powell
Services for Hazel L. Myers-Powell will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Powell was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Onalaska, and died Aug. 19, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jewel Denise Hunt Roy
Services for Jewel Denise Hunt Roy will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Father’s House of Faith in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. She was born April 19, 1978, in Lufkin, and died Aug. 17, 2019, in Houston.
Belinda Kay Smith
Services for Belinda Kay Smith, 68, of Houston, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Smith died Aug. 29, 2019, in Houston.
