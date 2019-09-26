Michael ‘Mike’ Gee
Services for Michael “Mike” Gee, 59, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Gee was born Jan. 23, 1960, and died Sept. 24, 2019, in Dallas.
Joan Johnson
Services for Joan Johnson, 80, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnson died Sept. 25, 2019, in Huntington.
Arleen Purvis Lott
Services for Arleen Purvis Lott, 81, of Corrigan, will be at 10 a.m. today at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Damascus Cemetery in Corrigan.
Jackie Morehead
Services for Jackie Morehead, 88, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Morehead died Sept. 25, 2019, in Tyler.
Gil Stovall
Services for Gil Stovall, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Masonic graveside services will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Stovall was born April 30, 1956, in Lufkin and died Sept. 24, 2019, in Tyler.
