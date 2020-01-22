Pauline Brookshire

Services for Pauline Brookshire, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Brookshire was born Dec. 19, 1932, and died Jan. 21, 2020, in a local hospital.

James Denmond

Services for James Denmond, 47, of Pollok, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Denmond died Jan. 20, 2020, in Lufkin.

Leon Clyde Eden

Services for Leon Clyde Eden, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday. Mr. Eden was born March 25, 1942, in Santa Rosa, California, and died Jan. 20, 2020 in Lufkin.

Jimmy Lane Scott

Services for Jimmy Lane Scott, 73, of San Augustine, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Scott was born Feb. 13, 1946, and died Jan. 21, 2020, in San Augustine.

Elaine Rose West

Services for Elaine Rose West, 86, of Zavalla, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. West died Jan. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.

