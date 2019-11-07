Ava Lee Ellis
Services for Ava Lee Ellis, 99, of Lufkin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel, Lufkin. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born May 20, 1920, in Nacogdoches, and died Nov. 1, 2019, in Lufkin.
Sandra Kay Fisher
Services for Sandra Kay Fisher, 59, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Ms. Fisher was born Dec. 7, 1959, in Lufkin and died Nov. 5, 2019, in a local hospice facility.
Marilee Reeves
Graveside services for Marilee Reeves, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Reeves was born Aug. 22, 1934, in Angelina County, and died Nov. 6, 2019, in Lufkin.
Ola Mae Squire
Services for Ola Mae Squire, 89, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel, Burke. Interment will be in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the chapel. She was born Sept. 23, 1930, and died Oct. 31, 2019, in Lufkin.
Martha Williams
Services for Martha Williams, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. First viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel, Lufkin. Second viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. She was born April 12, 1933, in Kerrville, and died Nov. 3, 2019, in Lufkin.
