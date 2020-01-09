Lee Roy Corley
Services for Lee Roy Corley, 88, of Livingston, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home. Masonic graveside services with military honors will follow in Largent Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Corley was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Poynor and died Jan. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Mary Hickman-Jones
Services for Mary Hickman-Jones, 69, of Huntington, are pending with All Families Mortuary. She was born Dec. 22, 1950, and died Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Teresa Lopez
Services for Teresa Lopez, 50, of Diboll, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Lopez was born Sept. 19, 1969, and died Jan. 8, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital.
A.J. Renfro Jr.
Services for A.J. Renfro Jr., 84, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Renfro was born March 6, 1935, and died Jan. 6, 2020, at a local nursing facility.
Mary Lou Sowell
Services for Mary Lou Sowell, 60, of San Augustine County, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mrs. Sowell was born Dec. 29, 1959, and died Jan. 7, 2020, in San Augustine County.
Shirley Reece Thomas
Services for Shirley Reece Thomas, 49, of Louisville, Mississippi, formerly of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. She was born June 21, 1970, and died Jan. 6, 2020, at her residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.