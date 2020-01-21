Archie Grimes McKinney
Graveside services for Archie Grimes McKinney, 77, were held Monday in Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan. Mr. McKinney was born May 27, 1942, and died Jan. 18, 2020, at his residence in Diboll. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Joe Mack Standley
Cremation arrangements for Joe Mack Standley, 70, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. Mr. Standley was born Jan. 12, 1950, in Lufkin and died Jan. 19, 2020, in Lufkin.
Dr. John B. Wood II
Services for Dr. John B. Wood II, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Chestnut Drive Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday. Dr. Wood was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Laneville and died Jan. 18, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.