Deloise B. Ball
Services for Deloise Ball, 77, of Nacogdoches, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Ball died Jan. 23, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Rick Helmuth
Cremation arrangements for Rick Helmuth, 53, of Lufkin, formerly of Tuscola, Illinois, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. Mr. Helmuth was born April 2, 1966, and died Jan. 23, 2020, in Lufkin.
Roberta "Louise" Lyons
Memorial services for Roberta "Louise" Lyons, 79, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Mrs. Lyons was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Stinnett, and died Jan. 1, 2020, in San Augustine County.
Juana Sanchez
Services for Juana Sanchez, 76, of Lufkin/Hudson, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll. Interment will be in Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Her Rosary will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Mrs. Sanchez was born March 3, 1943, and died Jan. 24, 2020, at her residence.
David Wayne Thompson
Cremation arrangements for David Wayne Thompson, 67, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Thompson was born Aug. 22, 1952, in Jasper, and died Jan. 23, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital.
Billie Whitley
Cremation arrangements for Billie Whitley, 79, of Diboll, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. Mr. Whitley was born May 30, 1940, and died Jan. 23, 2020, in Lufkin.
