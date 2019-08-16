Ralph Allen
Services for Ralph Allen, 98, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Allen died Aug. 14, 2019, in Lufkin.
Debra Auer Brimer
Services for Debra Auer Brimer, 52, of Huntington, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Brimer was born July 29, 1967, and died Aug. 14, 2019, at her residence.
Estelle Freeman Marie Freeman (Madea)
Services for Estelle Freeman will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. She was born May 9, 1932, in Huntington and died Aug. 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
Burness Carroll Hall
Services for Burness Carroll Hall, 87, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the chapel. Mr. Hall was born May 9, 1932, in Groveton and died Aug. 15, 2019, in Groveton.
Jose Hernandez
Services for Jose Hernandez, 60, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Hernandez died Aug. 14, 2019, in Lufkin.
Ruth Ann Hamilton Sowell
Cremation arrangements for Ruth Ann Hamilton Sowell, 54, of San Augustine, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born April 16, 1965, and died Aug. 14, 2019, at her residence.
Royce Weldon Whiteley
Services for Royce Weldon Whiteley, 84, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Whiteley died Aug. 15, 2019, in Charleston, South Carolina.
