Jim Billingsley
Services for Jim Billingsley, 88, of Pollok, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Billingsley died Aug. 28, 2019, in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Shirley Ann Collins
Services for Shirley Ann Collins will be at 2 p.m. Friday at McNutt Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home. She was born Sept. 11, 1954, and died Aug. 26, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Ke Tavia Davis
Private services for Ke Tavia Davis, 40, of Diboll, will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Ms. Davis was born Aug. 22, 1979, and died Aug. 25, 2019, in Lufkin.
Patsy Marshall Murray
Services for Patsy Marshall Murray, 72, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Magnolia Springs Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. She was born June 3, 1947, in San Augustine County, and died Aug. 28, 2019, in San Augustine County.
Miranda Skeans
Memorial services for Miranda Skeans, 32, of Chireno, will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. She was born Dec. 15, 1986, in Center and died Aug. 26, 2019, in Lufkin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.