Stanley Earl Beck
Services for Stanley Earl Beck, 91 of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the EMG Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Beck was born Dec. 16, 1927, and died Aug. 6, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jeremy Lee Blangger
Cremation arrangements for Jeremy Lee Blangger, 35, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Blangger was born Sept. 23, 1983, and died Aug. 3, 2019, in Lufkin.
Verla Lee Bunney
Cremation arrangements for Verla Lee Bunney, 73, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Sept. 19, 1945, and died July 31, 2019, in Livingston.
Richard Connell
Cremation arrangements for Richard Connell, 91, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Connell was born May 21, 1928, and died July 21, 2019, in Lufkin.
Natividad Lopez de Garza
Cremation arrangements for Natividad Lopez de Garza, 74, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Garza was born Dec. 25, 1944, and died Aug. 6, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Shirley Joann Loar
Cremation arrangements for Shirley Joann Loar, 73, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Nov. 17, 1945, and died July 31, 2019, in Lufkin.
Linda Diane Loyd
Cremation arrangements for Linda Diane Loyd, 61, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born April 7, 1958, and died Aug. 5, 2019, in Livingston.
Ronnie Lynn Reynolds
Cremation arrangements for Ronnie Lynn Reynolds, 70, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Nov. 2, 1948, and died Aug. 6, 2019, in Onalaska.
Arthur Harvey Swartz Jr.
Cremation arrangements for Arthur Harvey Swartz Jr., 67, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Swartz was born Nov. 13, 1951, and died Aug. 3, 2019, in Huntington.
James Robert Thompson Jr.
Memorial services for James Robert Thompson Jr., 51, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Gann Cemetery in Pollok. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Thompson was born May 6, 1968, and died Aug. 4, 2019, in Pollok.
