David ‘Bubba’ Brown

Services for David “Bubba” Brown, 60, are pending with Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Brown was born Sept. 5, 1959, in Lufkin and died Sept. 14, 2019.

Eva Ann Colquitt

Services for Eva Ann Colquitt, 56, of Corrigan, will be at noon Saturday at All Families Mortuary, Burke. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She was born May 20, 1963, and died Sept. 9, 2019, in Corrigan.

Thelma Marie Free Cook

Graveside services for Thelma Marie Free Cook, 84, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Pollock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Cook was born Jan. 10, 1935, and died Sept. 15, 2019, at a nursing facility in Lufkin.

Vivian Cropper Holt

Services for Vivian Cropper Holt, 91, of Diboll, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Holt was born Feb. 2, 1928, and died Sept. 13, 2019, in a Lufkin hospital.

William ‘Billy’ Rogers

Memorial services for William “Billy” Rogers, 88, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Grapevine Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Rogers was born Aug. 19, 1931, in San Augustine County and died Sept. 13, 2019, in Lufkin. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.

