Elwin Druenell ‘ED’ Havard
Services for Elwin Druenell “ED” Havard, 88, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Mr. Havard was born Jan. 4, 1931, in the Beulah Community of Angelina County and died Sept. 25, 2019, in Lufkin.
Wiley J. Peebles
Cremation arrangments for Wiley J. Peebles, 82, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Mr. Peebles was born Feb. 6, 1937, and died Sept. 20, 2019, at a Nacogdoches hospital.
