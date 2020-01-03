Donnie Lou Fairman
Services for Donnie Lou Fairman, 72, of Bacliff, formerly of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Fairman died Jan. 2, 2020, in Webster.
Larry Paul Jackson
Services for Larry Paul Jackson, 64, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Jackson was born March 5, 1955, and died Dec. 30, 2019, in Lufkin.
Robert Miles
Services for Robert Miles, 62, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Miles died Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington.
Kerrie Qualls
Services for Kerrie Qualls, 44, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Ms. Qualls died Dec. 31, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Jocelyn Marie Wiley 'Sweet Sister'
Services for Jocelyn Marie Wiley “Sweet Sister,” will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Simpson Chapel Baptist Church in Kennard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. She was born April 1, 1953, in Rusk and died Dec. 24, 2019, in Lufkin.
