Sharon Elaine Coleman
Arrangements for Sharon Elaine Coleman, 75, of San Augustine County, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine. She died Dec. 24, 2019, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Jacqueline Elaine Davis
Services for Jacqueline Elaine Davis will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. She was born Aug. 2, 1952, in Crockett, and died Dec. 22, 2019, in Lufkin.
Sherri Durrett Johns
Services for Sherri Durrett Johns, 55, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Johns died Dec. 25, 2019, in Lufkin.
Ollie Mass
Services for Ollie Mass, 81, of Kennard, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Simpson Chapel Baptist Church in the Tadmore Community. Interment will be in McKelvey Cemetery. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Mrs. Mass was born April 28, 1938, and died Dec. 20, 2019. Hicks Mortuary, directors.
Jack Duane Munn
Cremation arrangements for Jack Duane Munn, 82, of Diboll, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Munn was born April 4, 1937, in Montcalm County, Michigan, and died Dec. 24, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.