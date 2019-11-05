Heartley Faith Montelongo
Services for Heartley Faith Montelongo, 1, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arnold Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Heartley was born Feb. 22, 2018, in Lufkin, and died Nov. 1, 2019, in Lufkin.
Martha Williams
Services for Martha Williams, 86, are pending with All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. She was born April 12, 1933, and died Nov. 3, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.