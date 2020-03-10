Elizabeth Ann Askins

Elizabeth Ann Askins, 76, of Broaddus, died March 7, 2020, in Lufkin. She was born Oct. 5, 1943, in San Diego, California. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke.

Wanda Zell (Ward) Cheshire

Graveside services for Wanda Zell (Ward) Cheshire, 79, of Diboll, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at West Shady Grove Cemetery in Cherokee County. Mrs. Cheshire was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Jacksonville and died March 9, 2020, at her residence. Visitation will be from 6-8 tonight at Shafer Funeral Home.

Michael Norman Gibson

Services for Michael Norman Gibson, 72, of Huntington, formerly of Pasadena, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Gibson was born Dec. 31, 1947, and died March 7, 2020, in Lufkin.

Robert (Base) Gilder

Services for Robert (Base) Gilder, 60, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Gilder died March 8, 2020, in Lufkin.

Glenn Gerald ‘Jerry’ Jeane

Services for Glenn Gerald “Jerry” Jeane, 70, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Jeane was born April 3, 1949, in Monroe, Louisiana, and died March 8, 2020, in a Crockett hospital.

James Albert Mathews

Services for James Albert Mathews, 67, are pending with All Families Mortuary. He was born March 21, 1952, in Lufkin and died March 9, 2020, in his home.

