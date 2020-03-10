Elizabeth Ann Askins
Elizabeth Ann Askins, 76, of Broaddus, died March 7, 2020, in Lufkin. She was born Oct. 5, 1943, in San Diego, California. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke.
Wanda Zell (Ward) Cheshire
Graveside services for Wanda Zell (Ward) Cheshire, 79, of Diboll, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at West Shady Grove Cemetery in Cherokee County. Mrs. Cheshire was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Jacksonville and died March 9, 2020, at her residence. Visitation will be from 6-8 tonight at Shafer Funeral Home.
Michael Norman Gibson
Services for Michael Norman Gibson, 72, of Huntington, formerly of Pasadena, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Gibson was born Dec. 31, 1947, and died March 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
Robert (Base) Gilder
Services for Robert (Base) Gilder, 60, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Gilder died March 8, 2020, in Lufkin.
Glenn Gerald ‘Jerry’ Jeane
Services for Glenn Gerald “Jerry” Jeane, 70, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Jeane was born April 3, 1949, in Monroe, Louisiana, and died March 8, 2020, in a Crockett hospital.
James Albert Mathews
Services for James Albert Mathews, 67, are pending with All Families Mortuary. He was born March 21, 1952, in Lufkin and died March 9, 2020, in his home.
