Gary Dale Canter
Services for Gary Dale Canter, 66, of Huntington, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Canter died Feb. 27, 2020, in Lufkin.
Tyler Alen Castro AKA “Jew”
Services for Tyler Alen Castro AKA “Jew”, 33, of Hudson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Largent Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Castro was born Jan. 30, 1987, in Port Arthur, and died Feb. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Sharon (Taylor) Moore
Services for Sharon (Taylor) Moore, 72, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Ms. Moore was born June 26, 1947, in Beaumont, and died Feb. 27, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.