Michael ‘Mike’ Gee
Services for Michael “Mike” Gee, 59, of Huntington, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Gee was born Jan. 23, 1960, and died Sept. 24, 2019, in Dallas.
Newton ‘Newt’ Woods Hamilton
Graveside services with military honors for Newton “Newt” Woods Hamilton, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hamilton was born June 16, 1925, in Ross, and died Sept. 20, 2019, in Lufkin.
Ronald Jackson Riggins
Services for Ronald Jackson Riggins, 83, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington. Mr. Riggins died Sept. 24, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.