Jerry Wayne Babson

Services for Jerry Wayne Babson, 37, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Babson died Nov. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.

Laurine Christopher

Services for Laurine Christopher, 100, of Lufkin, are pending with Hicks Mortuary, Center.

Irene Guice

Services for Irene Guice, 56, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Guice died Nov. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.

Jack Willson

Cremation arrangements for Jack Willson, 51, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Mr. Willson was born Oct. 16, 1968, in Lufkin and died Nov. 17, 2019, in Lufkin.

Tags

Recommended for you