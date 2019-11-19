Jerry Wayne Babson
Services for Jerry Wayne Babson, 37, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Babson died Nov. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Laurine Christopher
Services for Laurine Christopher, 100, of Lufkin, are pending with Hicks Mortuary, Center.
Irene Guice
Services for Irene Guice, 56, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Guice died Nov. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jack Willson
Cremation arrangements for Jack Willson, 51, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Mr. Willson was born Oct. 16, 1968, in Lufkin and died Nov. 17, 2019, in Lufkin.
