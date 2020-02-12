Lee Benton
Services for Lee Benton, 43, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Benton died Feb. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Curtis Harrison
Cremation arrangements for Curtis Harrison, 81, of Lufkin, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Mr. Harrison was born Jan. 21, 1939, and died Feb. 10, 2020, at his residence in Lufkin.
Jimmie Lee James
Services for Jimmie Lee James, 84, of Dallas, formerly of Diboll, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. James was born May 16, 1932, and died Feb. 9, 2020.
Bret Thomas Kimbro
Cremation arrangements for Bret Thomas Kimbro, 60, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Kimbro was born Aug. 4, 1959, and died Feb. 11, 2020, in Tyler.
Lorena McClain-Shelton
Services for Lorena McClain-Shelton, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. She died Feb. 11, 2020.
Paul Lee Miller
Services for Paul Lee Miller, 69, of Nacogdoches, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in McKnight Cemetery in Cushing. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Miller was born May 28, 1950, in Sinton, and died Feb. 10, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Marjorie “Sue” Pulliam
Services for Marjorie “Sue” Pulliam, 91, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Zavalla Cemetery. She was born May 6, 1928, in Zavalla, and died Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence in Plano.
Andres Ramirez
Funeral Mass for Andres Ramirez, 89, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery. A vigil will be from 4-8 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Ramirez was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Mexico, and died Feb. 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
Joesph Connie Tinney
Cremation arrangements for Joesph Connie Tinney, 63, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Mr. Tinney was born Feb. 21, 1956, and died Feb. 2, 2020.
Arthur Williams
Services for Arthur Williams, 66, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr.Williams died Feb. 11, 2020, in Dallas.
