Shirline Lenderman Lewing
Cremation arrangements for Shirline Lenderman Lewing, 83, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home. Ms. Lewing requested no service. She was born Jan. 3, 1936, in Kennard and died Oct. 3, 2019, in a local hospital.
Kimberly Birdwell Tarver
Services for Kimberly Birdwell Tarver, 33, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Attoyac Baptist Church in San Augustine County. Interment will be in Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born Nov. 20, 1985, in Nacogdoches and died Oct. 4, 2019, in San Augustine.
Forrest Ray Tierney
Services for Forrest Ray Tierney, 86, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Tierney died Oct. 3, 2019, in Lufkin.
