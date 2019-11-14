Geraldine ‘Geri’ Bryant
Services for Geraldine “Geri” Bryant, 88, of Corrigan, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Pine Grove Church of Christ in Corrigan. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Corrigan Funeral Home, directors.
Joleen May (Cade) Burton
Services for Joleen May (Cade) Burton 83, of Lufkin will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Burton was born May 1, 1936, in Olathe, Kansas, and died Nov. 12, 2019, in Lufkin.
Martha Pever Crowson
Services for Martha Pever Crowson, 78, of Etoile, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Ms. Crowson was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Houston and died Nov. 11, 2019, at her home.
Era Lois Oneal
Era Lois Oneal, 83,of Conroe died Nov. 13, 2019, in Nacogdoches. She was born Oct. 13, 1936, in Conroe. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke.
Delmer Gene (Yank) Rice
Services for Delmer Gene (Yank) Rice, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Rice was born Feb. 24, 1927, and died Nov. 12, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
