Lillie Virginia Dickerson
Services for Lillie Virginia Dickerson, 101, of Broaddus, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Interment will be in Broaddus Cemetery in Broaddus. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today in the funeral home’s chapel. She was born Feb. 21, 1918, in San Augustine County and died Sept. 29, 2019, in Broaddus.
Beverly Jean Hand
Services for Beverly Jean Hand, 71, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Hand was born Oct. 11, 1947, and died Sept. 30, 2019, in Lufkin.
Robert ‘Bob’ Krebs
Services for Robert “Bob” Krebs, 81, of Hudson, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery. Mr. Krebs was born Oct. 16, 1937, and died Sept. 30, 2019, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 11-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Leah Ann (Bailey) Leath
Memorial services for Leah Ann (Bailey) Leath, 82, of Nacogdoches, will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Ms. Leath was born Jan. 26, 1937, in Lufkin, and died Sept. 28, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Judith A. Mosby
Cremation arrangements for Judith A. Mosby, 72, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born Dec. 2, 1946, and died Sept. 28, 2019, at her residence in Center.
Tommy Solomon
Cremation arrangements for Tommy Solomon, 80, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. He was born May 23, 1939, and died Sept. 29, 2019, at his residence in Garrison.
