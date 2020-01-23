Pauline Jones Brookshire
Services for Pauline Jones Brookshire, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Berry Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Brookshire was born Dec. 19, 1932, and died Jan. 21, 2020, in a local hospital.
Sharon Jo Howell
Memorial services for Sharon Jo Howell, 73, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Corrigan. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Corrigan Funeral Home.
Oliver Moore
Cremation arrangements for Oliver Moore, 76, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Mr. Moore was born Feb. 26, 1943, and died Jan. 19, 2020, in Lufkin.
