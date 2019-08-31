Cullen Jewel Barnett
Graveside services for Cullen Jewel Barnett, 91, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile. Mr. Barnett was born Oct. 19, 1927, in Huntington and died Aug. 30, 2019, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Edward Gardner
Services for Edward Gardner, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Gardner was born Nov. 30, 1937, and died Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence.
Maria Angel Gomez
Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Angel Gomez, 75, of Corrigan, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will follow from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Gomez was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Mabton, Washington, and died Aug. 29, 2019, in Webster.
Donald Charles Newland
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Charles Newland, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Mr. Newland was born May 5, 1940, and died Aug. 29, 2019, in The Woodlands.
Delbert Ray ‘Shorty’ Renfro
Services for Delbert Ray “Shorty” Renfro, 78, of Huntington, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mr. Renfro was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Angelina County, and died Aug. 29, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.