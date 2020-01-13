Doris Courtney

Services for Doris Courtney, 81, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Families Mortuary. She was born Aug. 22, 1938, and died Jan. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Cheryl Hubbard

Services for Cheryl Hubbard, 62, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Ms. Hubbard was born Feb. 13, 1957, and died Jan. 11, 2020, in Lufkin.

Carlton Kent Wersebe

Services for Carlton Kent Wersebe, 62, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Wersebe died Jan. 9, 2020, in Lufkin.

