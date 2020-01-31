Gene Bennett
Services for Gene Bennett, 90, of Corrigan, formerly of Argyle, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Bennett was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Clyde and died Jan. 29, 2020, in Corrigan.
William Jake Lyon
Services for William Jake Lyon, 83, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Lyon died Jan. 30, 2020, in Lufkin.
Steve Smith
Cremation arrangements for Steve Smith, 64, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was born June 4, 1955, in Lufkin and died Jan. 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
