Dennis Hobaugh
Cremation arrangements for Dennis Hobaugh, 77, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Hobaugh was born Jan. 14, 1942, and died Sept. 6, 2019, in Tyler.
Sue Kampf
Cremation arrangements for Sue Kampf, 57, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born April 18, 1962, and died Sept. 9, 2019, in Trinity.
Delores June Ray
Cremation arrangements for Delores June Ray, 82, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born June 7, 1937, and died Sept. 6, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Jerry Lee Sears Sr.
Services for Jerry Lee Sears Sr., 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Sears died Sept. 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
