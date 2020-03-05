Roger Louis Crone Sr.
Memorial services for Roger Louis Crone Sr., 70, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Mr. Crone was born Aug. 29, 1949, in Houston, and died March 2, 2020, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Charles ‘Big C’ Davis
Private family services for Charles “Big C” Davis, 74, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Mr. Davis was born April 8, 1945, in Kerrville and died March 3, 2020, in Houston. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Mildred Louise Capps Engelke
Services for Mildred Louise Capps Engelke, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mrs. Engelke was born July 30, 1938, in the Shawnee Prairie Community, and died March 4, 2020, in a local health care facility.
Armani Fields
Services for Armani Fields, 19, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Fields died March 3, 2020, in Tyler.
Jarrick Hageon
Services for Jarrick Hageon, 28, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Hageon died March 2, 2020, in Durant, Oklahoma.
