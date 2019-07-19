Robert G. Flannery
Services for Robert G. Flannery, 69, of Conroe, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Flannery was born Nov. 1, 1949, and died July 16, 2019, at his residence.
Tamar Genice Jones
Memorial services for Tamar Genice Jones, 52, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. today in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Lufkin. She was born Feb. 20, 1967, and died July 12, 2019.
Hazel Maiden
Services for Hazel Maiden, 89, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday at the church. Mrs. Maiden was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Lacy and died July 15, 2019, in Sugar Land. All Families Mortuary, Lufkin, directors.
