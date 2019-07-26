Cassandra Kaye Crisp-Jones
Services for Cassandra Kaye Crisp-Jones will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Jones as born Dec. 5, 1945, in Lufkin, and died July 13, 2019, in Lufkin.
Mary Linda Plaag
Services for Mary Linda Plaag, 63, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Plaag was born May 29, 1956, and died July 24, 2019, at her residence.
R.V. Williams Jr.
Memorial services for Mr. R.V. Williams Jr. will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Williams was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Nacogdoches, and died July 19, 2019, in Lufkin.
