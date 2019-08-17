Harold L. Church
Services for Harold L. Church, 44, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Interment will be in San Augustine City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mr. Church was born July 7, 1975, and died Aug. 16, 2019, in San Augustine.
Jose Hernandez
Services for Jose Hernandez will be at 3:30 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Hernandez was born July 5, 1959, in Mexico and died Aug. 14, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary-directors.
Charline ‘Charlie’ McGee
Services for Charline “Charlie” McGee, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. McGee was born Nov. 3, 1941, in Clawson and died Aug. 15, 2019, in Lufkin.
Addie Morris
Services for Addie Morris, 91, of Lufkin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the EMG Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Morris was born Nov. 22, 1927, and died Aug. 15, 2019, in a local hospice facility. Gipson Funeral Home-directors.
