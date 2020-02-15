Billie Jean Johnson

Services for Billie Jean Johnson, 45, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnson died Feb. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.

Delorace Wanamaker

Services for Delorace Wanamaker, 81, of Broaddus will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Memorial Cemetery near Woodville in Tyler County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mrs. Wanamaker was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Livingston, and died Feb. 13, 2020, in San Augustine County.

