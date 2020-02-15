Billie Jean Johnson
Services for Billie Jean Johnson, 45, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnson died Feb. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
Delorace Wanamaker
Services for Delorace Wanamaker, 81, of Broaddus will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Memorial Cemetery near Woodville in Tyler County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mrs. Wanamaker was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Livingston, and died Feb. 13, 2020, in San Augustine County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.