Elton Gerald Beaird
Services for Elton Gerald “Mr. Red” Beaird, 92, of Caldwell, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell. Interment will follow in Cooks Point Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mr. Beaird was born May 3, 1927, and died Dec. 15, 2019, at his residence.
Florentino Jacobo
Mass of Christian Burial for Florentino Jacobo, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel, with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mr. Jacobo was born Oct. 16, 1960, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and died Dec. 15, 2019, in Lufkin.
