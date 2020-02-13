Charles Kenneth Freeman
Services for Charles Kenneth Freeman, 84, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Freeman was born Feb. 10, 1936, and died Feb. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Jimmie Lee James
Services for Jimmie Lee James, 84, of Dallas, formerly of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Interment will be in Diboll Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the chapel. Mr. James died Feb. 9, 2020.
Kenneth Ray Williams
Services for Kenneth Ray Williams, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in the All Families Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 in Anadarko Cemetery in Laneville. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 in the chapel. Mr. Williams died Feb. 9, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.