Sue Beaty
Services for Sue Beaty, 81, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Beaty was born April 27, 1938, in Heflin, Louisiana, and died Sept. 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
Carolyn L. (Smith) Jacobs
Services for Carolyn L. (Smith) Jacobs, 80, of Wells, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mrs. Jacobs was born Dec. 17, 1938, and died Sept. 10, 2019, at her residence.
Sondra Kay Weaver
Cremation arrangements for Sondra Kay Weaver, 66, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. She was born Dec. 29, 1952, and died Sept. 10, 2019, at a Nacogdoches hospital.
