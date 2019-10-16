Vernon ‘Lynwood’ Brown
Services for Vernon “Lynwood” Brown, 93, of Pollok, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m Thursday in the funeral home chapel.
Christopher Reed Hicks
Graveside services for Christopher Reed Hicks, 67, of Apple Springs, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Andice Cemetery in Andice. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Hicks was born Dec. 11, 1951, and died Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence.
Harry Jolley
Services for Harry Jolley, 69, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Jolley died Oct. 12, 2019, in Lufkin.
Maurine G. Moncrief
Services for Maurine G. Moncrief, 90, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Moncrief was born Jan. 17, 1929, and died Oct. 14, 2019, in Lufkin.
Charles ‘Charlie’ Rye
Services for Charles “Charlie” Rye, 90, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Angelina Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Rye was born May 31, 1929, in Lufkin and died Oct. 13, 2019, in Lufkin.
Perry Sanders
Graveside services for Perry Sanders, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County. Mr. Sanders was born March 22, 1939, in Chireno and died Oct. 12, 2019, in Lufkin. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Gayle (Graham) Whitworth
Services for Gayle (Graham) Whitworth, 73, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Gayle was born Nov. 13, 1945, and died Oct. 15, 2019, at her residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.