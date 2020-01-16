Lillie Anderson
Services for Lillie Anderson, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Zion Temple of Deliverance Inc. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel. She was born Oct. 6, 1938, and died Jan. 10, 2020.
David E. Dixon Sr.
Services for David E. Dixon Sr., 66, of Nacogdoches, will be at noon Saturday at New Life of Lufkin Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Dixon was born Sept. 13, 1953, and died Jan. 9, 2020.
Tammie Rae Laney
Memorial services for Tammie Rae Laney, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Parkview Baptist Church. Mrs. Laney was born Dec. 1, 1957, and died Dec. 20, 2019, in a Longview hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Ina (Franklin) Robinson
Graveside services for Ina (Franklin) Robinson, 95, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Robinson was born May 22, 1924, in Lufkin, and died Jan. 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Joshua Reed Storey
Memorial services for Joshua Reed Storey, 22, of Orange, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Storey died Jan. 13, 2020.
Donald Ray Willis
Services for Donald Ray Willis, 52, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Willis was born July 10, 1967, and died Jan. 14, 2020, at his residence.
