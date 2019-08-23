Terry Beam
Services for Terry Beam, 56, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Beam was born March 2, 1963, and died Aug. 22, 2019, in Lufkin.
Thelma Flemons-Beason
Services for Thelma Flemons-Beason, 78, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Chapel Baptist Church in Nacogdoches. Interment will be in North Redland Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today at Sid Roberts Funeral Home. Mrs. Flemons-Beason was born Sept. 18, 1940, and died Aug. 18, 2019.
Freddie James Gibson Sr.
Services for Freddie James Gibson Sr., 90, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Gibson was born Oct. 4, 1928, in Nancy, and died Aug. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Robert Marshall
Services for Robert Marshall, 58, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. today in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine County. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mr. Marshall was born Oct. 31, 1960, in San Augustine County and died Aug. 21, 2019, in San Augustine County.
Martha Inez Bull Morphis
Memorial services for Martha Inez Bull Morphis, 91, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Ms. Morphis was born July 24, 1928, in Lawson, Arkansas, and died Aug, 6, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jewel Denise Hunt Roy
Services for Jewel Denise Hunt Roy, 41, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. She died Aug. 17, 2019, in Houston.
Schineka Rayshel Smith
Services for Schineka Smith, 40, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the church. She was born Oct. 5, 1978, in Nacogdoches and died Aug. 18, 2019, in Tyler. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
